NIA arrests CRPF jawan for leaking secrets to Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, Moti Ram Jat, for allegedly engaging in espionage and leaking sensitive national security information to Pakistani intelligence officers since 2023. The NIA revealed in a press release that Jat was in contact with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) and had been supplying them with classified data. In exchange, he reportedly received payments through various intermediaries. Jat was arrested in Delhi and is currently in NIA custody until June 6 for interrogation.

In a related development, Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from the Kachchh district, for sharing sensitive information about the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Navy with a Pakistani agent. The investigation revealed Gohil was in contact with a woman named Aditi Bharadwaj, later identified as a Pakistani operative, with whom he had communicated over WhatsApp. He allegedly sent her photos and videos of BSF and Navy facilities, including those still under construction.

The Gujarat ATS stated that Gohil first made contact with Bharadwaj between June and July 2023 and continued the espionage activity into 2025. During this period, he knowingly transmitted critical defense information and received monetary compensation for his cooperation. Authorities are continuing their investigation into both cases, which highlight growing concerns over espionage threats from Pakistan.