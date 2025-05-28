How many glass of water one should drink after waking up in the morning

Drinking water in the morning is healthy. According to experts, one should drink water first thing in the morning after waking up. Be it winter or summer, if you drink lukewarm water in the morning, it keeps both the stomach and the body healthy. Drinking cold water should be avoided in winter.

In winter, one should drink lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning. This improves digestion. Drinking water in the morning removes the toxins accumulated in the body and detoxifies it. Therefore, make it a habit to drink water in the morning.

In winter, people can drink less water throughout the day. The reason for this is less thirst. If this also happens to you, then drink 2-3 glasses of lukewarm water in the morning.

If you want, add 1 spoon of honey to lukewarm water and drink it in the morning. This will give you a lot of energy. People who do not get acid from lemon can also drink lemonade. However, tea should be drunk at least half an hour after drinking lemonade. You can drink tea 10-15 minutes after honey water.

Drinking lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning improves digestion. It helps in breaking down nutrients. Water deficiency can be fulfilled in the morning itself. This makes you feel energetic throughout the day. Drinking warm water in the morning in winter keeps the body hydrated. Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning speeds up the metabolism. This improves the supply of oxygen to the body and brain. The brain becomes active and the body gets detoxed. Drinking water in the morning relieves constipation and cleanses the stomach. This reduces the pressure on the liver and kidneys. Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning also makes the skin glow.