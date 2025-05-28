Know effects of menopause on  women’s body and mind

Menopause marks the end of a woman’s menstrual cycles. This natural biological transition typically begins between the ages of 45 and 55. Known symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, mood swings and vaginal dryness. Menopause affects the body in many other ways too.

It can also lead to bloating, acidity and gastric discomfort. Moreover, many women experience an increase in belly fat during this time due to hormonal changes.

Also Read: Know is blood in semen a sign of cancer

Another menopause symptom that affects women’s health is: brain fogThe other changes are breath soreness as well as a burning sensation in the mouth.

Even after going through this massive change, women still outperform men when it comes to memory, fluency and attention to detail. An average menopausal woman can still perform as well or even better than her male counterpart at the same age, although the man is not going through any form of menopause.