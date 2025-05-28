Motorola launches new clamshell foldable smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched its new clamshell foldable smartphone named ‘Razr 60’ in India. Motorola Razr 60 price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm IST on June 4 via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and select retail stores.

The handset is offered in three colour options with three distinct finishes. The Pantone Gibraltar Sea option has a fabric-like finish, while the Pantone Lightest Sky and Pantone Spring Bud shades come with marble-like and vegan leather rear panels, respectively.

The Motorola Razr 60 sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) pOLED LTPO main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and HDR10+ support. The 3.63-inch pOLED cover display has a 1,056×1,066 pixels resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1,700 nits peak brightness, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Motorola Razr 60 comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin on top.

The Motorola Razr 60 carries a 50-megapixel primary outer camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an f/1.7 aperture, and Quad Pixel technology alongside a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The clamshell foldable has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture placed at the top of the inner display. It is equipped with the Moto AI suite, which includes AI-backed imaging and productivity tools.

The Motorola Razr 60 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboCharging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.