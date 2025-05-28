Know importance of eight hours of sleep for your health

Sleep is as essential to our well-being. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), adults need at least 7-9 hours of sleep each night for optimal health. However, eight hours is considered the golden standard, it strikes the perfect balance between restoration and avoiding oversleeping-related health risks.

Research published in the journal Sleep shows that consistently getting eight hours of quality sleep improves memory, mood, and immunity while reducing the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The National Sleep Foundation backs this claim, stating that eight hours of sleep is ideal for most adults as it allows the body to complete necessary REM and deep sleep cycles. Here are some of the health benefits of sleeping eight hours every day.

1. Enhances brain performance

Eight hours of sleep helps consolidate memories, process emotions, and improve focus. Sleep deprivation affects cognitive function and decision-making.

2. Boosts immune system

Consistent sleep strengthens your body’s immune response, helping it fight infections better. Studies show sleep-deprived individuals are more susceptible to viruses like the common cold.

3. Supports mental health

Insufficient sleep is linked to anxiety and depression. A regular eight-hour sleep pattern balances mood-related hormones like serotonin and cortisol.

4. Regulates weight and metabolism

Poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones (ghrelin and leptin), making you crave unhealthy foods. Getting eight hours of sleep supports better metabolism and weight management.

5. Protects heart health

According to the American Heart Association, eight hours of sleep can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke by maintaining vascular health.

6. Improves skin and appearance

Sleep boosts blood flow to the skin, reduces under-eye puffiness, and supports collagen production. A proper eight-hour rest is rightly called ‘beauty sleep.’

7. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation is a precursor to many diseases. Studies show that eight hours of sleep helps reduce levels of inflammatory markers like interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein.

8. Increases productivity and energy

Sleeping eight hours enhances alertness, concentration, and energy levels, helping you perform better at work and in daily life.

9. Balances hormones

Sleep plays a critical role in regulating hormones, including those related to stress, growth, and reproduction. Hormonal imbalances often stem from chronic sleep deprivation.

10. Extends lifespan

Research indicates that consistent eight-hour sleepers live longer and healthier lives compared to those who sleep too little or too much.