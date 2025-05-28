India’s coal imports drop by 7.9% in FY25

New Delhi: India saved Rs 60,681 crore or $7.93 billion in foreign exchange after the country’s coal imports fell by 7.9 percent in the financial year 2025. India’s total coal import stood at 243 million metric tonnes in FY25, which was about 21 million metric tonnes lower than the FY24.

In FY25, India produced a record 1047 million tonnes of coal. The coal production increased by about 5 percent in the year. In the same period, the coal-based power generation witnessed a growth of 3.4 percent. Imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 41.4 percent.

India is the second largest consumer of coal in the world and has the fifth largest coal reserves. About 74 percent of the total power generation of the country is fueled by coal. Additionally, about 5 lakh coal miners are employed in over 350 coal mines in the country.

Also Read: India’s foreign direct investment inflow surge to $81 billion in FY 2024

As per the Ministry of Coal, coal-based thermal power generation will contribute about 55 percent of total power generation till 2030. By 2047, the share of coal in the country’s power generation will amount to 27 percent.

Further, coal is the largest contributor to Indian Railways‘ freight as it holds about a 49 percent share in Indian Railways’ total freight income, about Rs 82,275 crore in FY23. Additionally, the state and central government earn about Rs 70000 crore every year due to royalty, GST, and other taxes in the coal sector.