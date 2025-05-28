Stock Market: Indian equity indices end in loss

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended Wednesday’s choppy session in negative territory. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed down by 239.31 points or 0.29 per cent at 81,312.32. The NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 73.75 points or 0.30 per cent at 24,752.45.

Top gainers were HDFC Life, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, and Bharti Airtel. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, Apollo Hospitals, UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, and Nestle India.

Among the broader market indices, the Nifty Midcap100 ended lower by marginally 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap100, on the other hand, ended with a gain of 0.33 per cent.

On the sectoral front, shares of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies were under pressure. The Nifty FMCG index was the top sectoral laggard, ending down by 1.49 per cent. Notably, FMCG giant ITC settled lower by 1.17. Nifty Auto, Metal, Pharma, Consumer Durables, and Healthcare indices were among the other sectoral laggards on the NSE, ending down by up to 0.68 per cent. Nifty Media, and PSU Bank indices, on the other hand, defied the market trend and settled with gains of 1.04 per cent, and 0.97 per cent, respectively.

The fear index (India VIX), which gauges market volatility, ended lower by 2.79 per cent at 18.02 points.

About 1,504 stocks advanced and 1,184 declined of all the 2,763 stocks that were traded on the National Stock Exchange intraday. 69 stocks including Unimech, Sky Gold, Nibe, Avalon, Kernex hit the upper circuit, while 17 stocks hit lower circuit. 47 stocks including BEL, Cholamandalam Investment, Choice International, EID Parry and more hit 52-week high and 13 stocks hit 52-week low.