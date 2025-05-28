Know various stages of menopause

Menopause is a natural milestone in every woman’s life. From hormonal shifts to physical changes, menopause brings about a significant transformation in a woman’s body.

A woman’s menopause journey is primarily made up of three discrete segments – Perimenopause, Menopause and Post-menopause.

Perimenopause: Perimenopause is the start of the menopause transition. It is primarily when your periods have irregularity. Either they are coming closer or moving further away, they are becoming heavier or lighter. They are lasting longer or becoming shorter, they are becoming more irregular primarily and that is the start. The transition can take anywhere between two to ten years before you reach menopause.

Menopause: Menopause is the stage when you have not had your period for 12 consecutive months.

Post menopause: All the phases after this menopause phase is called post menopause.

Premenopause: Premenopause is the fertility period from puberty till perimenopause.

Early menopause: If you hit menopause before 45, it is called early menopause.

Premature menopause: Premature menopause occurs when you hit menopause before the age of 40.