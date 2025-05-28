Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 8935 per 1 gram and Rs 71,480 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price surged Rs 360 per 8 gram.

On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 95,790/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 87,808/10 gram. And, silver prices today are at Rs 98,260/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts opened flat at Rs 95,230/10 gram, marginally higher by Rs 87 or 0.09%. Meanwhile, silver July futures contracts recovered from their day’s low on Tuesday and also opened higher by Rs 566 or 0.58% at Rs 98,041/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,314.19 an ounce, after dropping more than 1% on Tuesday. Price of spot silver eased 0.1% to $33.27 an ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $1,085.97 and palladium edged 0.1% lower to $977.09.