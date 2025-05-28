OnePlus launches two new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra was launched in China alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition. These models join the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro variants, which were introduced in China in December 2024. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,700) for the 12GB+256GB option. The phone will also be available in 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB variants that cost CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,600), and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,200), respectively.

Customers can also purchase a top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configuration of the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra that is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100). It is offered in Breeze Blue, Burning Titanium, and Phantom Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,400) for the 12GB+256GB. The handset is listed at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,900), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,700) for the 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB versions, respectively. It is available in Chasing Waves White, Rock Black, and Wild Green (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra sports a 6.83-inch flat 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness level, a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate, HDR10+, HDR Vivid and Dolby Vision support. It is also TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection 4.0 certified, according to the company.

The handset is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra has a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone carries a 16-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

OnePlus says that the Ace 5 Ultra comes with a dedicated “Fengchi” gaming chip, a “Lingxi” touch chip, and a G1 e-sports Wi-Fi chip. Both names of these chips have been translated from Chinese. The phone has a Glacier Cooling system as well, with a 7,300 sq mm VC cooling unit and a 4,000 sq mm back cover cooling area.

The Ultra version of the OnePlus Ace 5 packs a 6,700mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness level. The phone has a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The also ships with ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

The handset features a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. It has the same front camera sensor as the Ultra version.

OnePlus confirms that the Ace 5 Racing Edition also comes with a dedicated “Fengchi” gaming chipset, and the company’s Glacier cooling system. The handset has a 7,100mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It has similar connectivity and security features to the Ultra version.