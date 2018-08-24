Anti-Corruption Bureau Probe Against Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Begins

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti – Corruption (DVAC) informed the Madras High Court on Friday that it has begun a preliminary probe into the allegations against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The DMK had on Thursday filed a petition in the high court alleging corruption in road construction projects and sought a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case against the Chief Minister.

The petition, filed by DMK leader R.S. Bharathi, alleged Palaniswami misused his official position in the allocation of various road construction projects to companies owned by his relatives and others.

Bharathi said a complaint was made to the DVAC against Palaniswami on June 13, but no case was registered nor was an inquiry held into the allegations contained in the complaint.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan made the submission on behalf of the DVAC when the issue came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagdish Chandra. Narayan told the court that the complaint was received on June 22, a preliminary inquiry had begun an investigation is underway.