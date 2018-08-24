Infinix Note 5 launched in India: See Price & Specifications

China-based Transsion Holdings has launched the Infinix Note 5 smartphone in India. This is the company’s first-ever Android One smartphone in the country.

Infinix Note 5 has been launched in two variants –3GB RAM+32 GB storage at Rs 9,999 and 4GB RAM +64GB storage at Rs 11,999. The phone has an expandable storage of 128 GB.

It will be available on Flipkart from August 31 starting 12 noon.

The Note 5 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2160 pixels screen resolution. The Dual Sim phone comes with a 10-layer coating of reflective nano-chrome particles, that gives it premium glass finish.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio P23 MT 6763 chipset based on 16 nanometer process clocked at 2.0 GHz. It runs Android Oreo 8.1.0 out of the box.

The device comes with 12MP rear camera with dual LED flash and a 16MP AI selfie shooter. It houses a mammoth 4500mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery coupled with 18W fast-charging. Sensors include fingerprint unlock, G-Sensor, proximity.

Also Read: Xiomi’s Mi 6X: See features and price