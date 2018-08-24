This is why you should add Okra to your weight loss diet

Here is the reason why you should add Okra in your weight loss diet:

High Fibre Content

Bhindi is packed with dietary fibre, which keeps you satiated and makes you feel full for a longer time. The fibre content in bhindi is not easily digested by the body, so it passes quickly through your system without causing the blood sugar levels to spike. The fibre aids the process of digestion in the body by facilitating proper bowel movement. This is mostly why all the nutritionists advise eating more fibre-rich foods for weight loss. According to Dr. Ritika Samaddar, who is a Delhi-based nutritionist, “Fibre is a very important part of our daily diet and we should include both types as it is very important to maintain a healthy balance. Soluble fibres are generally recommended to people suffering from diabetes or high sugar as they dissolve and keep the sugar level under control. Insoluble fibres help in losing weight and also maintain the smooth functioning of the gastric system. An average adult should take about 15 grams of fibre every day.”

Low-Calorie Veggie

Bhindi falls in the category of low-calorie veggies and contains no saturated fats. This makes bhindi a perfect addition to the diet of a weight watcher. Include okra in your diet and add flavours to your meal while maintaining a low-calorie count, which helps manage weight.

Low Fat Veggie

The fat content in bhindi is 0.3 g or less than 1 per cent of the 65-gram serving of okra as per the USDA. Fat is a nutrient that provides a high number of calories in the diet – one gram of fat has nine calories.

Low Glycaemic Index (GI)

The glycaemic index of bhindi is in the low range, which has minimal effects on our blood glucose. According to the American Diabetes Association, non-starchy vegetables, such as bhindi, are low glycaemic index foods and can be freely enjoyed by diabetics and the ones who are watching their weight.

Boosts Digestion

Adding bhindi to your diet will ensure a strengthened digestive system. All thanks to the presence of fibre content in bhindi that helps move food through the digestive tract by adding bulk. This further ensures smoother bowel movements and reduced gastrointestinal problems like gas, bloating, constipation, cramping, et al.

Also Read:This is why you should add Black Tea to your weight loss diet