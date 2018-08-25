Here’s the Forbes list of highest paid actors in the world

Forbes released the list of the most expensive actors of 2018

George Clooney:

George Clooney is the highest-grossing actor this year. According to the information, George is share holders of many companies. The 57-year-old George’s earning of this year is $ 239 million i.e. 1667 crores.

Dwayne Johnson:.

Dwayne Johnson Aka Rock is the most expensive hero in the world, who takes a big fee to work in a film. According to Forbes, his net worth this year was $ 124 million i.e. 865 crore.

Robert Downey Junior:

Robert Downey plays role of Marvel’s most popular superhero Iron Man character. This is Marvel’s most expensive actor. His age is 53 years and this year’s total earnings is $ 81 million, or 565 crore rupees.

Chris Hemsworth:

Chris is at No. 4 due to the 2 Big Marvel movies (Avangers: Infinity War and Thor: The Ragnarok) within a year. He is 35 years old and his earning of this year is $ 64.5 million, which is 450 crore rupees.

Jackie Chan:

China Superstar aka Jackie Chan has done total of 6 films in 2017. His films include ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ and ‘The Foreigner’. He has been 64 years old and the net earning of these last year was $ 45.5 million i.e. 317 crores.

Will Smith:

According to reports, Will had took $ 20 million for a single role in netflix film ‘Bright’. Apart from this, Will appeared in Marvel’s movie ‘Avenger: Infinity War’. The 49-year-old Will Smith’s net earning was $ 42 million, or 272 crore rupees.

Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar has done a good business with his last film ‘Toilet’ and ‘Pedman’. In addition, he is also the brand ambassador of total of 20 products like ‘Finance Loan Company’ and ‘Everyday Battery’. 50 years old Akshay earned Rs. 242 crores.

Adam Sandler:

Adam is an American actor, who has earned millions from Netflix. He is known for his comedy in the movies. He is 51 years old and his wealth is 39.5 million dollars (275 crore rupees) of this year.

Salman Khan:

Salman Khan is an Indian actor and producer. Today he is here because of the movie ‘Tiger Jinda Hai’ and by advertising many different products. 52-year-old Salman Khan earned 38.5 million dollars or 268 crores rupees.

Chris Evans:

Chris Evans is mostly known for the films of “Marvel Cinematic Universe”. His age is 37 years. According to Forbes, between June 2017 and June 2018, his earnings is 34 million dollars or 237 crores rupees.