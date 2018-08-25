This Is The Reason Why Sridevi Opted Her Daughter’s Name As ‘Janhvi’

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak, has a massive social media following.

While her fans claim to know everything about the young diva. Did you know why Sridevi kept her name as Janhvi?

Report says that Sridevi named her daughter Janhvi after her favourite character in husband Boney Kapoor’s film

‘Judaai’. Sridevi was inspired by Urmila Matondkar’s character in the movie. So she decided to keep the name ‘Janhvi’ for her

firstborn.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama, ‘Takht’

