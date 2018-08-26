IndiaNEWS

“Anybody Can Be CM In This Democracy” Kumaraswamy On Siddaramaiah’s CM Comment

trouble brews in the Karnataka collation government?

Aug 26, 2018, 08:08 am IST
Less than a minute
Chief Minister
Karnataka Chief Ministers

A day before, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed his wish to be the CM again.m

And now the current CM HD Kumaraswamy has commented that it is possible for anyone.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy told media, “Anybody can become a Chief Minister in this democracy. It is a democratic system.”

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has clarified his “CM again”comment.

READ ALSO: Will Former CM Siddaramaiah Be Chief Minister Again?

Making it clear that he had no intention of unsettling the present government in the state, former Chief Minister  Siddaramaiah on Saturday explained that his comment on becoming Chief Minister again “with the people ’s blessing,” was made in reference to the next assembly elections.

Responding to a query by reporters in the city on his statement in Hassan that had created a flurry in political circles, he clarified, “The people there had a few demands. So I told them that we would win the next assembly elections and come back to power and fulfill them.  Can I tell them that our party will not come to power?”

When asked when the next election would be, he shot back,  “The next election will obviously be held after five years. The term of this government has to be completed, right?  How can it happen before then?”   And what about him becoming Chief Minister again? Siddaramaiah brushed aside the question, saying, “(It will happen) when the people bless me.”

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 20, 2017, 12:41 pm IST

Muslims asked to cut down wedding spend

Jun 23, 2017, 09:01 am IST

Fake notes seized from Yuva Morcha workers’ house

UAV
Feb 25, 2018, 10:13 pm IST

DRDO successfully carries out test flight of Rustom-2 drone

triple talaq
Jul 24, 2018, 06:07 am IST

Did your wife on you? Give her triple talaq instead of killing her says SP leader

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close