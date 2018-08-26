“Heartbroken” Apple Company Donates Rs. 7 Crores To Flood-Hit Kerala

Feelling “heartbroken” at the current devastating situation of the citizens of the flood-hit Kerala, the multinational company Apple has made a donation.

Apple made the announcement on the 25th of August 2018 that the company along with the donation, Apple is opening up donations to users via Apple.com and iTunes in a statement.

Here is Apple’s full statement:

“We’re heartbroken by the catastrophic flooding in Kerala. Apple is donating Rs7 crore [Rs70 million] to support the life saving work Mercy Corps India and the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund are undertaking to support survivors, help those who have been displaced and rebuild homes and schools.

We have also activated a donation button on iTunes and the App Store so customers who wish to donate to Mercy Corps’ efforts can do so easily,” Apple said.

Apple often uses the iTunes Store and App Stores to raise money for donation during major disasters.

Apple customers can donate $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, or $200 to Mercy Corps using credit and debit cards, encouraging users to make one-time donations.