PM Narendra Modi’s 47th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ To Take Place TODAY

Once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is to take place TODAY.

In the 47th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the nation, and the program will be broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan at 11:00 AM.

Apart from the above, the radio address will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. And will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

See YOUTUBE VIDEO here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

READ ALSO: Muslim women to send rakhis to PM Modi for Raksha Bandhan

After the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in the regional languages and will be repeated at 08:00 PM as well.

In the previous ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast, PM Modi remembered India’s noted freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, highlighted the significance of Yoga, and hailed the Goods and Services Tax as a “celebration of honesty”.