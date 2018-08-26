Shocking ritual in India: Tossing infants from the roof for good luck

Terrified toddlers scream and sob as they’re shaken by men in robes and tossed from a balcony 30-50ft above the ground.

It’s not the plot of horror film – but an ages-old annual ritual carried in southern India, meant to bring participating infants good luck, health and prosperity.

Hard-to-watch footage of the ceremony, held each year in the state of Karnataka, has horrified children’s rights groups, who have labeled it ‘barbaric’ and want it banned by the Indian government.

The practice is believed to date back centuries and takes place across India – involving both Hindus and Muslims.

At Baba Umer Dargah near Sholapur, Maharashtra, babies are dropped from a height of 50 feet and caught in a sheet held by waiting men. A similar custom is observed at the Sri Santeswar temple near Indi, in the state of Karnataka. This ritual has been followed for over 700 years and is believed to bring prosperity to the family. The National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights is investigating these cases. According to organizers, no injuries have been reported so far.

Also Read: Newly-Wed Brides in this Indian Village stay Naked for the First Week