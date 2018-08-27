It was just days before that Congress president Rahul Gandhi compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Muslim Brotherhood of Arab world. RSS hit back at Mr. Gandhi saying that one who has not understood India yet cannot understand the RSS.

Rahul Gandhi had also alleged that the RSS was trying to “change” the nature of India and “capture” its institutions. Responding to the Congress chief’s charges, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) prachar pramukh (publicity in-charge) Arun Kumar said Gandhi is unaware about the “concept of Muslim brotherhood.” “The entire world today is facing the threat of Islamic fundamentalism. He is unaware… he does not understand the gravity of the situation that’s why he is making such statements,” Kumar said while responding to a question on Gandhi’s remarks about the RSS.

Referring to the Congress president’s old statement that he is trying to understand India, the Sangh leader said, “One who doesn’t understand India cannot understand the Sangh.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is likely to invite its sharpest critic, Rahul Gandhi, to its event next month, say sources. The event, a lecture series, will be held between September 17 and 19 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.