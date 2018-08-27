Traditional With Indo-Chinese Fusion Breakfast- Mushroom Corn Masala Dosa

Mushroom Corn Masala Dosa Recipe is a fusion recipe, where a crispy South Indian dosa is stuffed with a tangy spicy Indo-Chinese Corn & Mushroom masala.

Mushroom Corn Masala Dosa

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 25 minutes

Total in: 35 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

Idli Dosa Batter

Ghee, to make the dosas

For the Mushroom Corn Masala

400 grams Button mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup Sweet corn, steamed

1 tablespoon Nutralite Garlic & Oregano Spread

3 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum), finely chopped

Salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder

1 tablespoons Red Chilli sauce (Sichuan Sauce)

1 tablespoon Tomato Ketchup

1 tablespoon Nutralite Veg Mayo

How to make

To begin making the Corn & Mushroom Masala Dosa Recipe, keep the dosa batter ready.

To make the Mushroom Corn Masala