Traditional With Indo-Chinese Fusion Breakfast- Mushroom Corn Masala Dosa

Aug 27, 2018, 02:39 pm IST
Mushroom Corn Masala Dosa Recipe is a fusion recipe, where a crispy South Indian dosa is stuffed with a tangy spicy Indo-Chinese Corn & Mushroom masala.

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 25 minutes

Total in: 35 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • Idli Dosa Batter
  • Ghee, to make the dosas
  • For the Mushroom Corn Masala
  • 400 grams Button mushrooms, sliced
  • 1/2 cup Sweet corn, steamed
  • 1 tablespoon Nutralite Garlic & Oregano Spread
  • 3 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 Onion, finely chopped
  • 1 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum), finely chopped
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder
  • 1 tablespoons Red Chilli sauce (Sichuan Sauce)
  • 1 tablespoon Tomato Ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon Nutralite Veg Mayo

How to make

  • To begin making the Corn & Mushroom Masala Dosa Recipe, keep the dosa batter ready.

To make the Mushroom Corn Masala

  • Heat a small pan with Nutralite Garlic & Oregano Spread on a medium-high flame, add the mushrooms and cook until they wilt down completely. This will take about 5 minutes. Once cooked turn off the flame and set aside.
  • Heat a pan with Nutralite Garlic & Oregano Spread on medium flame, to this add the garlic and saute for 40 seconds.
  • Next, add the onions and capsicum and continue to cook for about 2-3 minutes. We wanted them to be cooked through yet have a bite in them.
  • Now add the boiled corn kernels, roasted mushrooms, salt, pepper, red chili sauce, tomato ketchup and Nutralite Veg Mayo and give it a good stir.
  • Transfer the Mushroom Corn Masala to a bowl and set aside.
  • Getting ahead to make the Mushroom Corn Masala Dosa, heat a tawa on medium flame, once hot spread the dosa batter with the help of a ladle, drizzle ghee or oil and cook until crisp.
  • Once the dosa is cooked, place a spoonful of the Mushroom Corn Masala in the center and fold to serve the dosa.
  • Mushroom Corn Masala Dosa is ready to be served.

