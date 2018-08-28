BJP leader dies in road accident after car hit by speeding bus

Gurunath Waman Lasne, vice-president of Thane district’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit Maharashtra, died after his car was hit by a speeding private bus near Saravali village in Bhiwandi. He was 55.

The driver of the bus is absconding. The police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304(A),184 and 279 and have started searching for the driver.

The incident took place at around 6:00 pm on Monday when Lasne was travelling in his WagonR car.