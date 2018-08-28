GulfIndiaKeralaNEWS

Gulf Bank Donates Rs. 5 Crores To Flood-Hit Kerala; 23 Crores So Far

CBSE certificates turn into digital ones for flood-hit Kerala

Aug 28, 2018, 06:22 am IST
1 minute read
flood-hit Kerala
Gulf Bank's donates to flood-hit Kerala

Donations continue to pour in from different parts of the world to the flood-hit Kerala.

Currently, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has set aside Dhs 5 million, i.e. Rs. 5 crores to help with the relief efforts, was confirmed on Monday.

The funds are coursed through the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH), which is tasked to undertake international humanitarian and charity work in disaster-hit areas.

An official stated that the money being allocated is “fully dedicated to the relief” operations in the flood-stricken areas in Kerala.

DIB’s financial aid is in response to the directives of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

READ ALSO:  Kerala Floods : CBSE to provide digital certificates for flood-hit Kerala students

“The relief efforts of the establishment are in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to provide urgent relief to our Indian brothers in the state of Kerala in order to alleviate their suffering, and the UAE’s brotherly and humanitarian duty towards its brothers and friends from friendly countries in such difficult circumstances,” said Ibrahim Boumelha, counsellor of the ruler of Dubai for humanitarian and cultural affairs and vice chairman of the board of trustees of MBRCH.

“The cooperation between the [MBRCH] and Dubai Islamic Bank has been established for a long time in many charitable projects inside and outside the country. This generous contribution is fully dedicated to the relief of our Indian brothers in Kerala,” he added.

So far, the flood-hit Kerala has received generous contributions from the Emirates, with donations from businesses in the Gulf state reaching Dh23 million as of August 19.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 16, 2018, 04:08 pm IST

Pakistani Muslim critics issue Fatwa against Suicide bombings

Nov 29, 2017, 09:51 am IST

Veerendra Kumar leaves the UDF!!!

IndiGo Airlines
May 10, 2017, 12:52 pm IST

IndiGo places the giant order in history for its regional flight

Jun 24, 2018, 09:38 pm IST

Accident at Kerala-Tamil Nadu border;3 Keralites dead

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close