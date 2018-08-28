Hema Malini and angry Esha Deol walked out of Lakme Fashion Week Event after This: Video

Lakme Fashion Week is one of the most popular fashion shows in India. It is a star-studded event with designers from across the nation putting their designs up for display. The fashion week began on August 22, 2018, in Mumbai and culminated on August 26, 2018.

The duo looked like a vision to behold walking the ramp, but what happened after it was not at all expected. Post the ramp walk, the mother-daughter went backstage along with the designer. There Hema Malini talked at length praising the designer and appreciating her work. She then went on to add that they were also there to promote Esha Deol’s short film Cakewalk.

But as soon as Esha took the mic, anchor interrupted and asked all to ask such questions in the post-show conference. Being interrupted mid-conversation naturally left Esha Deol miffed. Later when a reporter asked about the Cakewalk instead of the ramp walk, Esha asked the anchor to answer the questions herself. Esha handed the mic over to the anchor and walked off. She also took Hema Malini with her.

Actress Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol graced the runway as Designer Sanjukta Dutta’s showstoppers. The mother and daughter duo looked stunning in Sanjukta’s designs.