SFI Leaders Who Failed in LLB Gets Admission For LLM!

In an incident that really throws the entire credibility of the educational system into question, SFI leaders who failed in LLB got admission for LLM and they are continuing their course. It is in the School of Legal Studies in Palayad Campus under Kannur University that this mockery of educational system happened.

According to the rule, students who are awaiting the results of their degree course can also be allowed to enter a PG course. But after gaining entrance to PG, when the results were published, these SFI students were found to have failed to pass their U.G. It is said that the authorities had given them both a silent approval to continue their PG. Also, both the leaders are contesting for the Union Election which is to happen on coming 31st.

It was on June 25th that the first semester classes began. Only after the inception of the classes, the results of BA-LLB were published and both had lost the exams. But despite this glaring misuse of power, both continue to be PG students and no action has been taken yet.