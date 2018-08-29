See What Happened next after Angad Bedi and Wife Neha Dhupia came face-to-face with Ex. Nora Fatehi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been hogging all the limelight ever since the actors announced that they are going to become parents. Bollywood celebs and fans showered their good wishes on the couple after the good news hit the internet. Before Neha, Angad was rumoured to be in a relationship with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi. The ‘Dilbar’ girl had given a shocking reply when she was asked if she wished Neha and Angad on their marriage. The ‘Bharat’ actress had said that she didn’t know who Angad is, setting several tongues wagging.

Nora is in no mood to bury the hatchet; if a recent report in an entertainment portal is to be believed. The report said that the Morrocan-Canadian dancer gave Neha “long and uncomfortable” stares when the two attended a small get-together.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia’s public Appearance with Husband after Pregnancy Announcement

Before leaving for Malta to shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’, Nora attended an MTV get-together. Neha Dhupia was also part of the bash and it was an awkward moment for the two of them as they came face to face. While Neha kept her head down and walked past Nora, the former Jhalak Dikh Laja contestant didn’t let it go without giving Dhupia a long stare, the report in SpotboyE said.

The report further said that two actresses crossed path for the second time during the Vogue Awards where Angad Bedi was present a well. Nora is said to come close to the couple, thus making them uncomfortable; especially the ‘Soorma’ actor.