businessLatest NewsNEWS

Cabinet approves additional hike in DA for Central Govt employees

Aug 29, 2018, 08:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for 2 percentage point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners with effect from July 1. This is intended to compensate them for price rise in the economy.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 6112.20 crore per annum and Rs.4074.80 crore in the financial year 2018-19 (for a period of 8 months from July, 2018 to February, 2019), an official release said.

Also Read : These Items to be Checked separately from Handbags at Airports

This will benefit about 48.41 lakh Central Government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, the release added.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 14, 2017, 03:27 pm IST

Actress Poorna’s rare unseen and hot photo gallery

Dec 27, 2017, 06:03 pm IST

Country to Implement Visa waiver for Visitors from 53 countries

Dec 8, 2017, 09:18 am IST

Why Trump’s decision of Jerusalem has caused a global outrage?

Aug 26, 2018, 11:06 pm IST

Neil Simon, a master of comedy, dies at 91

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close