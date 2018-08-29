J&K : Four policemen killed in militant attack

Four policemen were killed by militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir hours after security forces killed a Altaf Ahmad Dar, a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahedeen, and his associate in bordering Anantnag.

The policemen were escorting a deputy superintendent of police when militants fired them from an orchard near a fruit market in Bongam. The militants took away the rifles of three dead policemen.

A search-and-cordon operation was launched in the area and senior army and police officials are on the spot. This is one of the deadliest attack on the police in south Kashmir in recent months. So far more than 30 policemen have been killed by militants in different parts of Valley this year.

Earlier this morning, two militants were killed when army and police launched an operation in Munward village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. “Anantnag encounter completed, two bodies of militants along with two weapons recovered from the site. It was a clean operation with precision,’’ said SP Vaid Jammu and Kashmir’s director general of police.

The police spokesman said militants fired on security forces in Anantnag. “In the ensuing encounter two militants were killed who have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar alias Kachroo alias Moin of Hawoora Mishipora and Umar Rashid Wani of Khudwani Kulgam.’’

Police said Dar was one of the most important commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen. “The militant had a long history of criminal records since 2007.’’

“He was involved in several attacks on the security forces and killings of civilians and policemen and several cases were registered against him in different police stations across valley for his terror activities,” said the police.