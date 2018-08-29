celebritiesentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Lady Pilot and Assistant Jump out of Aeroplane and Perform Kiki Challenge: Video

Aug 29, 2018, 10:53 pm IST
The Kiki challenge is one of the social media challenges that went too viral and the fever still does not stop. Now the craze for the challenge is definitely not receding as in a recent video a pilot too couldn’t help performing it.

A pilot and her flight attendant came down from the plane and started dancing to Drake’s song.

See Video:

Alejandra Manriquez Pérez, a pilot was filmed from the cockpit before she and her assistant danced along as the jet slowed down. She pulled the levers from the cockpit and walked down the plane, and along with her assistant performed the synchronising steps to the song, holding on the stairs as it plane moved slowly. Almost millions of people are joining in the challenge, including celebrities.

