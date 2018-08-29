Rani Mukerji advice Salman Khan to Forget marriage and have kids

Salman Khan has romanced almost every heroine on the big screen in the last three decades. If his on-screen love stories have made people go weak in the knees, his off-screen affairs have grabbed eyeballs too. But even at 52, Salman Khan is not ready to give up his bachelor tag.

From Katrina Kaif to Iulia Vantur, Salman has been linked to many in the recent past.

Dus Ka Dum season 3 finale will be a spectacular one. Scheduled to be aired in the first week of September, the reality game show will see actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji who will join their ‘good friend’ Salman Khan to make it memorable. A video from the shoot of the episode is now online, which shows the trio having a gala time on the sets.

The the video clip from finale is hilarious as it gets. At one point Shah Rukh, the king of romance on Indian screen, gives Salman a tip on dealing with women. There is a point where Shah Rukh tells Salman: “Dil se aana chahiye, pant se thoda na aana chahiye.” Together, they do the Dinka Chika ‘pant pocket’ step from Salman starrer Ready and lungi dance from Shah Rukh starrer Chennai Express.



At another point, Rani is ecstatic that two of her favourite co-stars, Salman and SRK, are together. So much so that she enacts a scenic from Karan Arjun, where actor Rakhi, hugging on to Salman and SRK, says: “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge.” What’s more, in the course of the clip, Salman does a perfect act of putting nappies on baby dolls. Seeing it, Rani can barely believe her eyes and in happiness, she declares, “OMG! Salman shaadi-waadi chhodo, bachche paeda kar lo.”

