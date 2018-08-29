celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Sherlyn Chopra’s super hot pictures are breaking internet

Aug 29, 2018, 11:45 pm IST
1 minute read
Sherlyn-hot

Sherlyn Chopra always amazes us with her super hot pictures. She would not disappoint her huge fan following.

The sexy lady known for her sensuous pictures, Sherlyn came to notice after she became the first Indian woman to bare it all in for the Playboy magazine. The lady hosted MTV Splitsvilla season 6 and was even a contestant of Bigg Boss season 3.

Recently she shared a picture on Instagram and it went viral. She looks absolutely amazing in Lemon yellow half zipped top with multicoloured leggings.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

At a resort in Nepal Thx Nepal for the #love , #warmth & #hospitality ???

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@vishalsaxenaphotography ?? @magicalmakeoversbydivvya ?

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#rawpic #noairbrushing required ? Thx @_sanu313_

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thx @vishalsaxenaphotography for the fabulous shoot! ?

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#beauty is #eternity gazing at itself in the mirror ??

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#badass #cute #goddess #iconic #soulrocker ??

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#pic by @ashishsom ?? #sherlynchopra ??

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Embrace the #pace of your own #journey #goodmorning #love #patience ??

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

