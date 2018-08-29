South Indian Actresses Who Failed To Create An Impact In Bollywood

Tollywood is inspiring in itself and the proof is tonnes of Bollywood remakes that are straight from the Tollywood zone. A lot of Bollywood superstars have found their way from the South Indian movies. So many incredible Bollywood superstars started their career with the South Indian movies and rose to stardom in Bollywood. There are a lot of other actors who are popular in Tollywood but not in Bollywood. But their success graph is at such a height in the South Indian movies that they need not bother much about any other film industry.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan is a pageant winner in few categories and turned towards Bollywood for her career as a lead actress. She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in the movie Khatta Meetha which did not do so well at the box office. She did not get better roles and offers here which made her continue in the South Indian movies. There she has done some massive hit movies and has also won a Filmfare best Tamil actress award. This proves that she is one of the leading Tollywood actresses.

Bhumika Chawla

The ‘Tere Naam’ fame was considered one of the most beautiful faces in the industry when she made her debut. She was even on the verge of being one of the top Bollywood actresses but she could not make it to that position in this industry. Other than that, in the Tollywood industry, she is one of the main lead as she got some better roles and opportunities over there. She has been highly appreciated as one of the best Tollywood actresses.

Shriya Saran

Like most of the stars, Shriya also tried her luck in Bollywood but has not been able to make it big in this industry. But, that does not limit her stardom or the way to success in life. She has given massive hits in the Tamil and Telugu movies which were loved by her fans. She literally does not have to worry about her Bollywood appearances because of her popularity in the South industry.

Genelia D’Souza

Her career graph in Bollywood was never a smooth one. She started with a mediocre movie and came into the frame with her only super hit movie that is Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. In spite of this, she is one of the cutest faces in the industry which people love to see always. Although the Tollywood industry has given her enough space to showcase her talent and she did exceedingly well there being one of the celebrated Tollywood actresses. She even won a Filmfare Award for her telugu romantic movie, Bommarillu.

Asin

Known as the Queen of Kollywood (aka Tamil Film Industry), Asin got recognition for her Telugu movie, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi in 2003. She was the recipient of Best Actress Award. Her stardom increased with her Tamil Film, Ghajini which was later remade by Aamir Khan. Asin made her Bollywood debut with Ghajini. but she did not do so well in this industry thereafter. She even got the Filmfare award for the Best Debut actress which increased the expectation from her side. Nevertheless, she is a famous face in the South Indian movies. Movies like Chakram, Kaavalan, Dashavtar, Pokkiri and much more are on her list showing her stardom in that industry.

Hansika Motwani

This girl won everyone’s hearts with her Koi Mil Gaya child appearance and also shocked everyone with her debut movie ‘Aap ka Suroor’ because of her rapid transformation. Being a pretty face people expected to see her more in the Bollywood movies but her fans were disappointed because she did not get major roles here. Well, her fans can get delighted by watching her super successful movies in the South. The films like ‘Desamurudu’ gave her immense success making her the top faces of the South Indian film industry.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal was the lead face of the hit movies like Singham and Special 26 which makes her a renowned actress in Bollywood but she is not entirely known for her some specific roles here. Now talking about her Tollywood career, she became one of the most successful stars overnight. She has done amazing movies over there where her roles have been appreciated to the level that she has been nominated four times for the South Indian Filmfare awards. She is one of the top Tollywood actresses now.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah is one of the most famous faces in the South Indian movie industry. She has been an important part of the epic saga, Bahubali. This shows her fame in the South Indian industry. Her Tollywood debut movie was ‘Sri’ and then there was no looking back for her as she has done numerous hit South Indian movies. ‘Happy Days’ was her first blockbuster movie and then movies like Paiya, Rachcha, 100% Love, Kalloori and few more have given her the ultimate stardom there. On the contrary, she has not yet given a solo hit in Bollywood.