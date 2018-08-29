These Incidents of Materials Being Stolen From Relief Camps in Kerala Will Boil Your Blood

While Kerala is getting an overwhelming support for its flood relief programmes, news of people usurping the materials meant for victims of flood will surely upset you. The long list of usurpers include political leaders, some police officials, and locals. In a camp set up in Kochi Central Police Station, a policewoman has reportedly stolen dresses meant for the flood victims. The policewoman was caught in the CCTV and attempts have been made ever since to dilute the issue.

In another incident, a panchayat member of the ruling party has allegedly stolen dress materials including new underwears. Similar accusations have come up from Malappuram as well and Kerala has really become more careful in handling relief operations.

READ ALSO: Congress To Pressure Center To Give Compensation Early To Flood-Hit Kerala

It is in Kochi Central Police Station that the dresses meant for Flood relief camps are kept. The responsibility of packing them after categorizing the dresses to be sent to victims was entrusted with 7 police officials under the leadership of a woman C.P.O. During the packing that happened yesterday, the policewoman summoned her relatives and smuggled some materials in 6 cars. This was caught red-handed. In CCTV visuals, the registration numbers of the cars were seen and that is when attempts were made to settle the issue. These are also reports that food items were smuggled into the police mess.

Loknath Behera, DGP of Police said that there will be strong action taken against the accused. Meanwhile, another news comes from Kottayam, that materials for the victims stacked at the house of a congress panchayath member were smuggled into relatives house.