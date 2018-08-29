Wrong Decimal Helps a Man Earn 100 Times More, Guess What He Does With It

At some point, your maths teacher would have definitely warned you about how easy it is to make mistakes in Mathematics. A small error in a decimal could see your answer go off by a huge margin. In real life, this can sometimes work to your advantage as this man from Australia found out. The Australian worker got paid 100 times more than his normal salary, thanks to a silly mistake by a data entry operator.

Instead of A$4,921.76 (Rs. 253,788), he got paid A$492,176 (Rs. 25,382,792) due to wrong placement of a decimal point. If you think the man ran away with the money or spoke nothing about it, not really. The suddenly rich man chose to listen to his conscience and returned the extra sum. The mistake was pointed out by the auditor-general of Northern Territory, a federal territory famed for its Outback desert landscapes.

Apart from incorrect data entry, the auditor general’s report said “the failure to deal with a system-generated alert,” added to the issue. The man’s stay was at a place far from the bank, so the repayment took some time.

It seems overpayment is a trend in the territory, as between July-2017 and January-2018, it was done 743 times! Out of that, A$767,000 (Rs. 3cr) has been returned, noted a report.