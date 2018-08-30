celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

These are the Bollywood Celebrities who Opt for a Simple Marriage over Lavish Party

Marriage is the important part of most of our lives. Some are fans of the big fat Indian wedding, some like to keep it private, some prefer destination wedding etc.

Aug 30, 2018, 08:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Marriage is the important part of most of our lives. Some are fans of the big fat Indian wedding, some like to keep it private, some prefer destination wedding etc. But some are those who decide to become one in the presence of God and choose a holy place like a temple. These are some of them.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami

third-party image reference

Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali

Also Read:  See pics of Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt at her Housemaid’s Wedding

Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta

Divya Khosla Kumar and Bhushan Kumar

Tags

Related Articles

May 10, 2017, 04:16 pm IST

Kulbhushan Jadhav case:Pakistan calls India’s move as a diversionary tactic

Christopher Robin & Winnie the Pooh
Mar 7, 2018, 03:02 pm IST

Cuter that ever Winnie the Pooh is back; WATCH TRAILER

there-will-be-no-re-examination-for-cbse-class-10-maths-says-hrd-secretary
Apr 3, 2018, 01:46 pm IST

There will be no re-examination for CBSE class 10 Maths, says HRD Secretary

May 26, 2018, 05:14 pm IST

Two arrested after gang raping woman on Goa beach

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close