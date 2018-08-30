IndiaLatest Newsmembers and peopleNEWSPolitics

Kamal Haasan says his Party is Ready for the 2019 General Elections

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that his party is ready for the 2019 general elections, However, the actor’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam won’t contest the upcoming bypolls in Tamil Nadu.
When asked whether his party will contest in the forthcoming bypolls in the state, Kamal replied, “We will teach a lesson to the government to tell them about their duties, but we are not in the mindset to contest it.”

Two Assembly seats – Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies – have fallen vacant after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A K Bose.

