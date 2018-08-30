New range of Monitors and Gadgets of Acer Arrived

Acer unveiled a host of new products in its Predator and Nitro gaming portfolio as it launched four new gaming monitors.

The Predator XB273K monitor

The new Predator XB273K gaming monitor supports ultra-high definition (3840×2160) resolution and features a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth images and gameplay. NVIDIA G-SYNC is claimed to eliminate screen tearing by adapting to the framerate of the outputting device, resulting in smooth gameplay. The IPS3 display panel is said to feature a wide colour gamut of 90 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space. For enhanced colour vibrancy, VESA Display HDR 400 certification ensures better contrast and colour accuracy.

The Acer Nitro XV273K Monitor

The new Acer Nitro XV273K monitor delivers high refresh rates and ultra-high resolution. These new IPS UHD monitors with AMD Radeon FreeSync is claimed to satisfy gamers’ need for high-resolution gaming through a fast response time of up to 1ms and Visual Response Boost (VRB) for smooth gameplay. The Acer Nitro XV273K 27 inch monitor delivers the resolution of 4K (UHD).

With up to 144Hz refresh rates, the new Nitro XV273K monitor includes Display HDR 400 certification for better contrast and colour accuracy and more vibrant colours.

The Acer Nitro gaming monitors come in three configurations; two In Panel Switching (IPS) models, one in UHD and one in WQHD, and also a Twisted Nematic (TN) WQHD monitor for gamers:

Nitro XV273K P (IPS, 27-inch UHD 144Hz, DCI-P3 90 per cent WCG)

Nitro XV272U P (IPS, 27-inch WQHD 144Hz, DCI-P3 95 per cent WCG)

Nitro XF272U P (TN, 27-inch WQHD 144Hz, DCI-P3 90 per cent WCG)

The Predator Thrones gaming chair

The Predator Thronos unveils the gaming chair which is 1.5 meters tall and comes in dual-tone black with white or blue accents. It puts the gamer in the game through deep impact vibration, where the chair vibrates upon in-game impact. The chair is adjustable and includes an ergonomic seat design, footrest, and a cabin that reclines up to 140 degrees. The overhead brace supports three 27-inch gaming monitors and a space for a Predator gaming PC.

The Acer Nitro gadget range

The lineup of Acer Nitro gadgets which is unveiled is as follows:

Acer Nitro optical sensor mouse with seven buttons including a burst fire button and 20g acceleration with up to 4,000 dots per inch (DPI), and six-level adjustable DPI.

Acer Nitro membrane keyboard with rainbow backlit colour lighting, 19 key anti-ghosting and multimedia keys.

Acer Nitro headset with an adjustable band with steel slider, acoustic-sealing ear pads, 50mm driver and bass with omnidirectional boom microphone.

Acer Nitro polyester backpack with compartments for both a notebook and tablet and a water-repellent exterior.

Acer Nitro mousepad with non-slip rubber backing to create a stable gaming surface.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator XB273K gaming monitor will be available in Q4 2018 in North America, starting at $1,299; in EMEA, starting at €1499, and in China for ¥9,999.

The Acer Nitro XV273K will be available in Q4 2018 in North America, starting at $899; in EMEA starting at €1049, and in China for ¥6,999.

The Acer Nitro XV272U will be available in Q4 2018 in North America, starting at $499; and in EMEA starting at $599.

The Acer Nitro XF272U will be available in Q4 2018 in North America, starting at $449; in EMEA starting at $529, and in China for 3,999.

The Acer Nitro Mouse will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $29.99; in EMEA in Q4 2018 for €34.99; and in China in Q4 2018 for ¥199.99.

The Acer Nitro Keyboard will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $29.99; and in EMEA in Q4 2018 starting at €59.99, and in China in Q4 2018 for ¥249.99.

The Acer Nitro Headset will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $39.99; and in EMEA in Q4 2018 starting at €49.99, and in China in Q4 2018 for ¥249.99.

The Acer Nitro Backpack will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $29.99; and in EMEA in Q4 2018 starting at €39.99, and in China in Q4 2018 for ¥199.99.

The Acer Nitro Mousepad will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $14.99; and in EMEA in Q4 2018 starting at €19.99, and in China in Q4 2018 for ¥79.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.