This is what Chief Election Commissioner says about ‘One Nation, One Poll’

‘One nation, one poll’ is not possible until changes are made in the Constitution and law, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Om Prakash Rawat on Wednesday.

When asked about alleged errors or discrepancies in the voter list, he said, “The voter list of all the country is correct. The Election Commission has itself identified some discrepancies and we are undertaking a campaign to correct any such errors”. Though Rawat did not reveal the dates of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, he pointed out that he being in the state is a proof in itself that elections will happen anytime soon. Replying to a question on the code of conduct violations, he said, “the Election Commission monitors a model code of conduct violation cases to take these to a logical end. We did such monitoring in previous elections as well and the conviction rate has increased rapidly”.

He also talked of measures to increase women participation in the electoral process. Rawat informed that women enrollment has already increased in the voter list and in order to further increase their voting percentage, the CEC is making all-women polling stations as well.

Reacting to demands of increasing election expenditure limit by 25%, Rawat said, “There is a process of increasing expenditure sealing, the Election Commission deliberates and gives suggestion to Law ministry who brings out amendments as necessary”.

On August 21, the Election Commission (EC) conducted a meeting with all national and state recognized political parties. The poll panel had invited seven national parties and 51 regional parties, of which 41 representatives made it to the meet.