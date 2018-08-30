To Avoid A Fine Of Rs. 2000 Auto driver Climbs Cellphone Tower

Is the police force still taking end-of-the-month bribes from the poor and unsuspecting people?

An auto driver climbed a cellphone tower at a central railway station on Wednesday since the RPF personnel imposed a fine on the man for entering the railway station in Chennai.

Sources said around 10 am on Wednesday morning, Sathish (30) of Tondiarpet parked his auto outside the gate of the Central railway station and got inside to see if there are passengers.

Immediately Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel intercepted Sathish and asked him to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 for trespassing into the railway station premises without a platform ticket.

The auto driver started climbing the private tower at the central railway station premises adjacent to the moor market as the argument between the two intensifies.

On information, the Central railway police inspector, Thomas rushed to the spot and made efforts to get him down but in vain. He then climbed to the top of the tower and threatened to kill himself if the RPF police do not stop demanding a bribe from auto drivers. After an hour, he got down the tower after talks with RPF officers.

There was much roughness between RPF officers and the auto drivers since the auto drivers filed a police complaint against an RPF personnel for assaulting an auto driver two weeks ago since an RPF personnel in the central railway station slapped an auto driver.

On August 15, auto driver Nanthakumar was waiting for passengers inside the central railway station premises. Nanthakumar allegedly bargained with a family that landed in Chennai and ended up fighting.

The information was sent to the RPF personnel Isakki Muthu who was posted at the railway station. Later Isakki Muthu and Nanthakumar picked up an argument and in the Isakki Muthu allegedly slapped the auto driver.

Following the incident, the auto drivers registered a complaint at Central railway police station and an FIR was filed against Isakki Muthu. Due to this incident, there prevailed hatred between RPF officers and the auto driver.

Soon after this incident, the inspector general of RPF issued strict orders to the personnel not to allow auto rickshaw inside the Central railway station.