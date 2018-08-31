celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Dangal Girls goes Crazy on the streets of Europe and Dance Crazily

In the video, Sanya can be seen dressed in a brown pantsuit and a redshirt while Fatima looks pretty in a crisp white shirt and a black skirt.

Aug 31, 2018, 04:52 pm IST
‘Dangal’ girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra who made their Bollywood debuts playing sisters in the film are very good friends in personal life too.

The duo enjoys each others company and often gives friendship goals to their fans. Recently, a video of the duo is seen doing the rounds on social media, where the duo can be seen dancing on the streets of Europe.

Both Fatima and Sana posted videos where they have seen grooving and their dance will make tour jaw-dropped. Fatima took to Instagram and wrote, “Going Bindass in Europe. Can’t believe the things @sanyamalhotra_ makes me do sometimes!!!”

 

Going Bindass in Europe??? Can’t believe the things @sanyamalhotra_ makes me do sometimes!!!

