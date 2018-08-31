Nationwide Poetry Recitation In Honour Of Late AB Vajpayee

It is soon to be one month since the passing of late 10th Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. How is the BJP to remember the occasion?

BJP President Amit Shah had addressed the media on the matter, stating that the party will organize a nationwide poetry recitation programme named ‘Kavyanjali’ on September 16 to honour AB Vajpayee.

“September 16 will mark the completion of one month death anniversary of late Vajpayee Ji. The BJP units across the nation have decided to organise poetry recitation programme named ‘Kavyanjali’ to honour former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The poems written by Atal Ji will be recited and the recording of the same will also be played for the people. A ‘Kavi Sammelan’ will also be held and the poems written on Atal Ji will be recited,” Amit Shah told the media.

Shah also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday fall on the 17th of September and that the party is to observe a week-long ‘Sewa Saptah’.

“Every year, the BJP workers celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘sewa divas’ (day of service). But this year there will be a week long programme from September 17 to 25. The workers will observe ‘Sewa Saptah’ (Week of Service),” he said.

“During the programme, medical camps will be set up at various places to help people,” Shah stated. He also added that the party workers will also launch a cleanliness drive in their localities.

The BJP president also said that on September 25, which marks the birth anniversary Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, a week long programme will be launched to spread awareness about the national health protection scheme Ayushman Bhaarat.