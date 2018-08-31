Pictures of Apple iPhone XS Leaked before Official Launch: See Pic

As per the reports, Apple is expected to reveal three new iPhone models at a mega event on September 12. The company is also expected to announce new Apple Watch Series 2, AirPods 2 and some more products alongside new iPhones at the event.

Ahead of the official launch event, a new image has surfaced online featuring two devices with OLED phones, courtesy of 9to5Mac. The leaked images reveal that the new devices are likely to feature 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch display sizes. Also, the third entry-level device from Apple will carry an LCD, which could feature a 6.1-inch display screen.

Comment: iPhone X may be having an ’S’ year, but the 6.5-inch model will be a giant upgrade https://t.co/XhKmDoLagt by @ChanceHMiller pic.twitter.com/6w2ZJUcrDo — 9to5Mac ? (@9to5mac) August 31, 2018

According to the report, the iPhone devices featuring OLED display could be called as iPhone XS. It is also believed that new smartphones from Apple are expected to feature back glass design along with stainless steel frame as the one seen on iPhone X. The media publication also revealed that the new Apple iPhone XS smartphones would also be made available in a new Gold colour