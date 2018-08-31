You Won’t believe How Many Insurance Claims Were Made in Kerala After Floods

The recent floods in Kerala have caused some serious damage in the south Indian state and you know the kind of insurance claims that would follow. But still, you would be left with some wonder, after hearing this number. Well More than 11,000 claims worth an estimated Rs 1,200 crore has been filed by flood-affected people with the four public sector insurance companies in Kerala, a top official said on Wednesday.

United India Insurance Company Director and General Manager KB Vijay Srinivas said “As of yesterday, the New India Assurance Company, General Insurance Corporation, United India Insurance Company and Oriental Insurance Company received more than 11,000 claims with an estimated loss of Rs 1,200 crore. We are expecting more claims in the coming days,” he told reporters here, adding the process of settling claims would be done soon. The procedure for all types of insurance claims has been simplified and the companies will stick to the basic standard formalities”. He added that the public sector insurance companies had decided to simplify the process and dilute norms for speedy disbursement of claims to the flood-affected people.

As a pro-active step to process the claims relating to floods, the companies have started collecting preliminary information on the loss to policyholders through phone calls, e-mails, and direct communication, and have also done away with postmortem and police reports while disposing of personal accident claims.