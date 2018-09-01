IndiaLatest NewsNEWSPolitics

BJP leader’s drunk son drives luxury car over sleeping labourers , 2 killed

Sep 1, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
A BJP leader’s son  in a drunken state ran his SUV over four labourers sleeping on a pavement under a flyover in Jaipuron Thursday late night. Two of them succumbed to injuries at SMS Hospital on Friday.

Two others were said to be critical with multiple fractures, a senior doctor of the hospital said. Labourers were sleeping on the pavement under the flyover near the Gandhi Nagar railway station when a Scorpio driven by Bharat Bhushan Meena, 35, ran on to the pavement and mowed them down.

Locals present there smashed the vehicle and beat up Meena. He is son of Badrinarayan Meena, who is the BJP Kisan Morcha president in Karauli district.

