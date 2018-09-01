Minor girl allegedly molested at School’s canteen

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by another student inside the premises of the school on Thursday at Charkop area of North Mumbai.

The class 6 student of a private school alleged that she was harassed by an unknown boy at the canteen during the morning hours, that is, between 9-10 am.

The girl told her parents that the boy came from behind and thrust his hands inside her skirt. The victim, however, needs to identify the culprit. Following the incident, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and parents staged a protest outside the school premises.

The parents of the minor girl accused the school management authorities of not acting upon the crime quickly. The school’s principal has promised the parents of the victimised girl that the accused will be punished.

An investigation is underway into the matter. As per police authorities, they will go check the CCTV camera footage thoroughly to check if they can get any heads up in the case.