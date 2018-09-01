IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Minor girl allegedly molested at School’s canteen

Sep 1, 2018, 02:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by another student inside the premises of the school on Thursday at Charkop area of North Mumbai.

The class 6 student of a private school alleged that she was harassed by an unknown boy at the canteen during the morning hours, that is, between 9-10 am.

Also Read : An Eye For An Eye: Policemen Releases Terrorists’ Family As Terrorists Do Same

The girl told her parents that the boy came from behind and thrust his hands inside her skirt. The victim, however, needs to identify the culprit. Following the incident, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and parents staged a protest outside the school premises.

The parents of the minor girl accused the school management authorities of not acting upon the crime quickly. The school’s principal has promised the parents of the victimised girl that the accused will be punished.

An investigation is underway into the matter. As per police authorities, they will go check the CCTV camera footage thoroughly to check if they can get any heads up in the case.

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 15, 2018, 09:21 am IST

Air India official Twitter account hacked

Daily Horoscope
Jun 25, 2017, 08:50 am IST

Daily Horoscope: Your Day Today

Amit Shah in Bengaluru
May 22, 2018, 11:30 pm IST

BJP will emerge stronger in 2019 Lok Sabha poll than 2014, says Amit Shah

Jul 27, 2017, 02:44 pm IST

These robots can swim within the body and cure your cancer or heart attack

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close