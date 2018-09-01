These Beautiful Paintings Will Be Sold To Help Flood-Hit Kerala

Flood-hit Kerala is still receiving funds from various people & organizations. And this art gallery’s beautiful paintings too will help the Southern state.

Aakriti Art Foundation is all geared up to host a group art exhibition Colours of Spring 10, showcasing works by 22 artists from all across India.

The gallery will feature artists from different parts of India including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Surat Ahmedabad and Mysore among other places.

The various works in different styles, techniques, mediums will be displayed on a common platform in this show.

To be curated by Manmohan Jaiswal, the show will pay a special tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.

There will be about 100 artworks presented in this show and will include work in Oil colours, Acrylic colours, Watercolors, Pen & Ink, Pastels, Mix Media, Charcoal etc.

Speaking about the event, the curator and Director of Aakriti Art Foundation, said, “These works will be in different styles mediums and techniques and cover almost all aspects like seascapes, landscapes, beauty of nature monumental work, spiritual work, figurative work, contemporary work, classical traditional work, surrealistic work, fantasy work etc.”

He further adds, “It is a rare chance for all art lovers patrons and connoisseurs to enjoy vivid facets of art on a common platform and get duly enlightened by their hues and specialities.”

The exhibition, to be held at the Cymroza Art Gallery will be open to the public from September 4 to September 7.

What: Colours of Spring 10

When: September 4 to September 7

Where: Cymroza Art Gallery, 72, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Near Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai 400026

Timing: 11 AM to 7 PM