Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in her latest Instagram picture

Divyanka is undoubtedly beauty with brains. Not only that, she is also very bold, who voices her opinion on issues that concern many. Divyanka is every bit the darling that her fans deem her to be.

The actress is currently featuring on the very popular show Ye Hain Mohabbatein and there is no denying that she is winning hearts of the people through this show. But other than her daily soap, Divyanka AKA Ishita Bhalla is also making us fall for her with her beauty and improved sartorial picks.

Recently She shared a picture, looking gorgeous with the perfect lip colour and hair kept on one side. A mere picture is saying a thousand words and the credit goes to Divyanka’s innocent eyes.

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram #MirrorMirror A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Sep 1, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT

