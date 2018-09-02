Mouni Roy ‘s new sexy avatar in a backless gown: See Pics

Mouni Roy, who made her debut with Gold opposite to Akshay Kumar continues to rule on Instagram. Recently she shared her latest pictures. No doubt Pictures of Mouni Roy is too hot to handle.

Mouni also likes to keep her fans in the loop by posting images on her social media accounts. Her love for good style and amazing fashion is never-ending.

Each time she posts something on Instagram, her pictures go viral. Mouni shared a photograph on the internet where she is seen posing with her TV actor and friend Aamir Ali. Undoubtedly, she looks as gorgeous as ever. Beautiful Mouni wore a beige-coloured backless gown.

View this post on Instagram Like in a big romantic tv series … A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Aug 29, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram Stellar stolen seconds ?? • • @basantiandco 1 year anniversary A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Aug 24, 2018 at 5:10am PDT

Also Read: Alia Bhatt opens up about her retirement from Bollywood after marriage