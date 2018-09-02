celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Mouni Roy ‘s new sexy avatar in a backless gown: See Pics

Sep 2, 2018, 04:36 pm IST
1 minute read
Mouni-Roy

Mouni Roy, who made her debut with Gold opposite to Akshay Kumar continues to rule on Instagram. Recently she shared her latest pictures. No doubt Pictures of Mouni Roy is too hot to handle.

Mouni also likes to keep her fans in the loop by posting images on her social media accounts. Her love for good style and amazing fashion is never-ending.

Each time she posts something on Instagram, her pictures go viral. Mouni shared a photograph on the internet where she is seen posing with her TV actor and friend Aamir Ali. Undoubtedly, she looks as gorgeous as ever. Beautiful Mouni wore a beige-coloured backless gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy happy birthday to the best brother in law in town @aamirali555 ????! Be happy, be blessed always & pray you do a tango soon with our loveliest @iamsanjeeda ????

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Like in a big romantic tv series …

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stellar stolen seconds ?? • • @basantiandco 1 year anniversary

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Also Read: Alia Bhatt opens up about her retirement from Bollywood after marriage

Tags

Related Articles

Sridevi and Jaya Prada
Feb 26, 2018, 11:10 am IST

Jaya Prada about the dreams of Sridevi about her children

Jul 19, 2018, 08:42 pm IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves a Tip of 16 Lakhs to the Hotel Staff! You Won’t Guess the Reason

Nov 24, 2017, 03:30 pm IST

BIKINI Avatar of Bipasha in Goa!!!

Dec 18, 2017, 11:46 pm IST

Hot and beautiful pics of bollywood actress Alia Bhatt – See Photos

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close