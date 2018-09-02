Drug Oil Worth Rs. 6 Crores Seized By Excise Police In Flood-Hit Kerala

In flood-hit Kerala, the ever-vigilant police seized drug oil worth Rs. 6 crores in the state’s capital.

The men – 39-year-old Anthony from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, & 44-year-old Benoy Thomas and 68-year-old Gopi from Thakamani in Idukki were the accused.

The arrest and the seizure of 6.4kg hashish oil hashish oil exposed yet another case of a nexus between Kerala and Maldivian drug mafia.

It was alleged that Antony was trying to procure the oil on behalf of his Maldivian bosses.

READ ALSO: Shakeela Biopic Actress Richa Chadha introduces an Initiative to Support Kerala

The gang was arrested near a textile shop on Attakulangara-Enchakkal bypass while they were exchanging the product. Two high-end cars and cash worth around Rs 6.70 lakh were also seized by the Excise team.

“Antony had brought 6.7 lakh to pay advance to the other two. He was to pay rest of the cash after ascertaining the quality of the drug,” said officials. The Maldivian buyer named Abdullah was suspected to be in Tamil Nadu. If the plans to sent drugs to the island nation through airports failed they were to use the sea route to smuggle the drug.

Last week also 700 gms of hashish oil was sized from Kazhakoottam.

Earlier this year, the excise officials seized 10.2 kg of hashish oil worth nearly Rs 10 crore, 4 Maldivian nationals were arrested in the case.