J&K : One Army jawan and three terrorists killed in encounter

One army jawan and three terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district. “Three terrorists were killed in an operation in Danna in Bandipora district of north Kashmir,” Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia earlier said, adding that weapons had been recovered from the site.

Meanwhile, an encounter was underway on Sunday between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Security forces launched a search operation in the village of Laddi Imamsahab in Shopian after getting information that terrorists were present in the area, according to news agency.

A gun battle ensued when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, reports said.